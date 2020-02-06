According to Styles P, Billie Eilish doesn’t understand the culture and isn’t part of comments about rap

New York rapper and Lox member Styles P have authored a series of tweets that question the intent and validity of Billie Eilish’s recent comments on the alleged authenticity of rap music. Earlier this week, Eilish was quoted as saying that much of the current rap music is “lies”. You have no weapon “And all my bitches …” I am like what bitches? That’s attitude, and I’m not doing it, ”said the youngest Grammy winner in her Vogue cover story.

Styles admits in his tweets that Eilish may be “right” but that she still has no right to comment on the rap scene when she’s not there. “Who is Billie Eilish (,), why the hell do we care what she thinks?” Styles asked. “She doesn’t understand culture and isn’t part of it. Why do we give a shit?”

“Rappers can say what the hell they want and pretty much all rappers lie,” he continued. “Society always has a certain standard for rappers that nobody else has to meet … it’s kind of silly. Rappers are human and eat shit and bleed and cry just like you. Stop putting us on such a high pedestal, because you feel like we should or shouldn’t do something. ”

