According to sources, the National Security Council’s staff is expected to be cut considerably next week

National security advisor Robert O’Brien is expected to make substantial cuts to the National Security Council staff next week, CNN said two sources familiar with the matter said.

Some people who were aware of the upcoming change previously said that following the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, it was expected that O’Brien would release approximately a dozen officials to streamline the NSC.

O’Brien has largely reduced the NSC through signs of wear and has caused employees from other departments to return to their home agencies earlier than planned. However, one of the sources told CNN that the final phase will cut more direct layoffs and layoffs.

“So it’s bloated. We’re going to get it back to a size that is manageable and efficient. And look, the people who are there really need to serve the President,” O’Brien told Laura Ingraham of Tuesday night Fox News.

“When I got to the NSC, I said I would make it drastically smaller,” he added.

O’Brien said the council “blew up” 236 politicians in the Obama administration out of about 100 during the Bush administration.

“Another week or two, I think we have achieved our goal,” he said.

The NSC was in the spotlight this week after Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, the Council’s leading expert in Ukraine, was punished for his testimony in the House impeachment investigation late last year.

Vindman, who was due to leave the NCS in July, was recalled from his post on Friday and is expected to return to the Department of Defense.

His lawyer, David Pressman, said in a statement that it was clear that Vindman was fired for testimony in the impeachment probe.

His twin brother, Lt. Col. Yevgeny Windman, a lawyer with the National Security Council, was also released on Friday, “suddenly and without explanation, despite over two decades of loyal service in the country,” said Pressman.

The NSC coordinates policy options related to national security, foreign policy, and military issues for the White House.

Shortly after O’Brien took the lead, he told the White House in October that he wanted to cut NSC staff by about half by early 2020.

Officials had informed CNN at the time that Trump had directed O’Brien to make cuts to the NSC, suggesting that the President had been damaged by information leaks that he suspected were caused by agency employees seconded to the NSC, was disappointed.

By December, 40 to 45 NSC employees had been returned to the departments and agencies where they originally worked.

In January, around 180 Pentagon officials, the State Department, Homeland Security and various intelligence agencies were lent to the NSC.

O’Brien told NPR in an interview this month that he expects around 60 to 70 employees to return to their home agency by the end of February, arguing that a smaller NCS would be more efficient.