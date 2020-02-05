According to research, cuttlefish eat less for lunch when their favorite food is later on the menu

Cuttlefish will eat less during the day if their favorite meal is offered in the evening, according to new research.

Scientists discovered that the animals would limit the number of crabs they consumed if they later expected to eat shrimp – their favorite food.

This shows “a complex cognitive ability,” researchers said.

Pauline Billard, author of the study published in Biology Letters, said the fish only needed a few days to learn if they could expect shrimp later that day, depending on how they were fed during the experiment.

“It was surprising how quickly the squid adjusted their eating behavior,” she said.

“This is a very complex behavior and is only possible because they have a sophisticated brain,” said Billard, a PhD student at the Psychology Department at the University of Cambridge.

Researchers looked at 29 ordinary European cuttlefish, which gave them crab and shrimp five times a day for five days and discovered that they all preferred the latter.

In further experiments, they discovered that squid that got shrimp every night would eat fewer crabs during the day than another group randomly feeding their favorite meal, which instead became more opportunistic.

In another test, squids were given shrimp every other evening and “they applied a flexible foraging strategy, whereby the consumption of their prey was adjusted with less preference to the upcoming availability of the preferred prey”,

The marine animals have a large central nervous system – similar to humans and other vertebrates – that helps them remember past events and change behavior based on their expectations, the researchers said.

Nicola Clayton, a professor at Cambridge University who led the study, said: “This flexible foraging strategy shows that squid can quickly adapt to changes in their environment with the help of previous experiences.

“This discovery could provide valuable insight into the evolutionary origins of such complex cognitive skills.”

Press Association contributed to this report

