According to reports, Marvin Williams will sign with the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks will add another shooter to the list. Shams Charania reported that Marvin Williams will sign with the team.

In particular, the Charlotte Hornets will buy the rest of his 15 million contract with the veteran who plans to join Giannis Antetokounmpo and the team with the best record in the NBA.

Williams, 33, is a three-point shooter with a 36.2% career that fits perfectly with Mike Budenholzer’s plan. The Hawks designed Williams as the 2nd choice of the 2005 NBA draft. He stayed in Atlanta for 7 seasons.

He also played for Utah for two years before becoming a major Charlotte Hornets spin in the past six seasons.

