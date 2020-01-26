PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 24: Giannis Antetokounmpo # 34 of the Milwaukee Buck leads the ball against the Charlotte Hornets as part of NBA Paris Games 2020 on January 24, 2020 in Paris, France at AccorHotels Arena. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. Mandatory copyright notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (photo by Catherine Steenkeste / NBAE via Getty Images)

The Dallas Mavericks could attack Giannis Antetokounmpo and Rudy Gobert in the summer of 2021, according to The Ringer.

The “Greek Freak” and the French center will be free agents in 2021, and the outsiders could try to sign them and form a super team with Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

“If the Mavs wait until 2021, they may have enough leeway to pursue a maximum free agent depending on how high the salary cap is.

Plan A remains Giannis and Plan B could be Rudy Gobert. Even if Giannis and Gobert go somewhere else, the 2021 class could still include Gordon Hayward and Jrue Holiday, ”said Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer.

Antetokounmpo has been reported to have been associated with several teams if he does not sign an extension contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.