According to police, the vehicle is in Miami Beach after being detained in an armed carjacking

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – According to the authorities, two people are detained in Miami Beach on Monday morning after finding a vehicle that was captured in an armed carjacking incident.

According to Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez, a license plate reader alerted officials that the vehicle in question had been stolen at Homestead.

Rodriguez said officials tried to stop the car near Fifth Street and Washington Avenue, but the driver refused to stop and directed officials to chase the car west on the MacArthur Causeway until the Miami-Dade police stopped the Persecution took over.

Rodriguez said the Miami Beach police K-9 units responded to the scene in which the suspects had to get out of the vehicle.

The persecution ended in the area of ​​Southwest 88th Street near 112th Avenue in Kendall, according to Trent Kelly from Local 10 News.

“This is another example of the value and importance of license plate reading technology used in our city,” said Rodriguez in an email. “This technology helps ensure the safety of our residents and visitors.”

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.