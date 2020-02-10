According to police, a teenager shot in the eye with a BB gun dies of injuries

by: Ryan Hughes and WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – A 17-year-old shot in the eye by an 8-year-old in Tampa with a BB gun has died from his injuries, the Tampa Police Department said.

The incident occurred on February 1 when the 17-year-old was sitting in the passenger seat of a car driven by an adult male family friend. The driver’s 8-year-old son and 10-year-old stepson were in the back seats when the driver stopped at Bank of America on North West Shore Boulevard and got out to use the ATM.

The teenager was identified with Ivan Johnson, according to his mother and a GoFundMe site set up to raise money for his funeral.

Police said while the driver was at the ATM, the 8-year-old moved a loaded Daisy 800 BB gun / pellet rifle when it was accidentally fired and Johnson hit his left eye.

The teenager was brought to the Tampa General Hospital in critical condition. A police spokesman said that he died on Tuesday of the consequences of his injuries.

This incident is still under investigation.

A friend of the family wrote on the GoFundMe page: “This sudden and unforeseen event shook his friends and family with grief. Ivan was a young man who enjoyed life to the fullest and with the power of love. He was an active member in his 15 year old community and offered his musical talent to play organ for 9 years. Ivan played the role of many faces and it was a pleasure to devote his time to his big brother, best friend, inspiration and smile for everyone. “

