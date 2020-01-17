Scroll to view more pictures

Sometimes I have to exclude the beauty sounds and keep them completely real for people like me who had no choice but to master the art of bargaining as a child. Thanks to my undisguised love for New York, my skills are forced to remain intact despite their ridiculous price. For the most part, I protect my wallet from designer threads and artisan detergents – like Dollar Tree ?! – But getting older meant recognizing that not everything I want and need can be found in the drugstore. So if I include what I believe to be the best expensive beauty products, it is because they tick three very important boxes.

First, they actually work. This goes without saying, but is especially important if you’re a skeptic like me who wants to make sure that everything in your routine is a worthwhile investment, right down to the very last splash, drop, or dollop. I’ve spent a lot of time testing things, especially skin care, and if I use anything 2-3 months later, it’s a winner.

Second, it has to take time. Do you know what’s shit Spend $ 200 on a bottle and watch it go away in a few weeks. If there is a facial oil for over $ 50 or an eyeshadow in my bathroom, it is because I know it will carry me through at least two seasons.

After all, any beauty product, including the expensive one, should just feel good. It’s important to take care of yourself and find things that won’t irritate your skin is a must, but everything doesn’t have to be that serious! Everyone deserves something good, and if it’s a pretty $ 300 neck cream that you can use all over your body, so is it. (Oh, just me? Cool.) Anyway, here are 11 expensive beauty products that I keep using, even if it meant occasionally swapping an expensive lunch for a lot of bodega ramen.

I exfoliate as if it were my second job and have been investing in more than one cleanser for years: one for gentle daily cleaning and one for cleaning to keep my skin smooth. In addition to the entire Darker Skin Tone range, which I can highly recommend to other PoC users, this powder cleaner treats excess oil and keeps my complexion glowing.

Face oil is the only product I hear like there is no tomorrow. I always try a new one, but this one. I need a moment. It’s just a kiss from the chef. The perfect multi-purpose product for everyday use before applying makeup in the morning and before bed to lock in your moisturizer. Biossance was the first brand recently to preach Squalan’s miraculous powers.

This is my favorite thing to do every winter and spring because it literally feels like a warm blanket for your face without feeling thick and disgusting under the makeup. It contains all the ingredients you need for a moisturizer, especially at night: hyaluronic acid, several oils and a peptide complex that keeps you firm and supple.

I barely have hair, so I don’t spend a ton on my weekly program. However, since I’m obsessed with fixing the scalp damage caused by protective styles, I become an expert on scalp scrubs. This underestimated option has become an everyday ritual in my nightly routine.

I don’t know what it is about me and powder facial products, but here we are. I discovered Dermalogica’s Microfoliant years ago and the tiny enzymes provide an almost non-existent peeling, which makes me feel brand new every time I use it, so I look so radiant.

Everyone has their favorite oil and for me it is a link between grape seed and camellia. The latter is super light and an absolutely reliable plasticizer for including a moisturizer. I also love how pretty the bottle is. Now it’s home decor too.

I rarely wear lipstick because it’s just not my cup of tea, but I still like to have a few on deck when I ask, “Okay, let’s try something new!” There are many great options, but I only feel like a boss when I wear Gucci lipstick. The formulas are so convenient, they last more than a few hours, and the tubes are so beautiful. I love to flaunt them when I’m on the go.

Yes, I also jumped on the La Mer train. I’ve never been a Stan for the brand’s most popular crème de la mer moisturizer, but to my surprise, this neck cream is one of the most used products behind my bathroom mirror. It smells of vacation and the texture is so dreamy that I apply it almost everywhere on my body. Tip: If you use once or twice a week and don’t go overboard, keep at least 6 months.

After more than a year without makeup, Pat McGrath Labs is the brand that sparked my desire to have make-up fun again. To be honest, I love everything it brings out, but the eyeshadow palettes are particularly enjoyable. The colors are just so rich and even when you use your fingers to apply them, the shadows glide smoothly and evenly.

I’m grateful for skin that isn’t prone to acne, but that doesn’t mean I don’t get pimples like most people. Most of the time, I don’t do anything and let a blemish run its course, but the moment I choose an acne-specific product, I love Sunday Riley’s entire U.F.O. Offer. This medical facial oil has no tingling sensation or other strange sensations. It speeds up the shrinking process, so you wake up with a stain the size of a freckle instead of an eraser.

Vitamin C has always been the enemy of my skin. Few formulas have ever worked for me. In addition, many of them smell funny if I want to keep it real. Vitabrid’s serum is as light as water, is quickly absorbed and contains stabilized vitamin C so that your complexion does not become sad and boring.

