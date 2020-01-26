According to Olivia Newton-John, cannabis shrank in the third battle against cancer

Olivia Newton-John says she wins her third fight against breast cancer thanks to medical cannabis.

The 71-year-old told how herbal treatment helped curb the fourth-stage disease that returned to her lower back three years ago.

Olivia looked fit and healthy when she appeared on the red carpet with grease co-star John Travolta, 65, at G’day USA

Gala in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

The actress and singer said, “My tumors are receding or disappearing or remaining the same. At four levels of metastatic breast cancer, that’s pretty amazing. I don’t see it as a battle. I’m winning.”

Beverly Hills, California – January 25: (L-R) John Easterling, Olivia Newton-John and Tottie Goldsmith attend the G’Day USA 2020

Olivia is pushing for a wider use of cannabis as a drug. She added: “For me, the proof is in the pudding and I am the pudding.

“If I hadn’t had the experience I had with cannabis, I wouldn’t be able to talk about it.”

The mother’s Cancer & Wellness Center in her Australian homeland is starting trials with cannabis as a medicine. It has also campaigned for the government to approve the use.

John Travolta will attend G’Day USA 2020 at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on January 25th

She said in October, “I hope I can offer this treatment to everyone.” Olivia first struck cancer in 1992, then again in 2013.

Her cannabis is grown by husband John Easterling in her California home in Santa Barbara. She claimed that doctors supported the treatment.

Olivia added, “It is not a drug. It is an herb and a plant.”

Niece Tottie Goldsmith accompanied her and John to the G’day USA gala, which promotes America-Australia ties.

Olivia, who turned out to be a good woman last year, will perform with singer John Farnham at Fire Fight Australia’s Bushfire Charity Concert in Sydney on February 16.

It will be her first time on stage since she canceled all tour plans after her last illness.