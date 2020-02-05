According to official information, a woman was charged with cruelty after 100 dead cats were found in her freezer last March

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. (WAVY) – A woman who, according to animal control, had more than 100 dead cats in a freezer at home last year is now facing 24 charges.

A spokeswoman for the Virginia Beach Commonwealth law firm said Tuesday that Lisa Hokaj-Ross was charged with cruelty to animals on Monday.

Previously, she had only been on trial for the decay of the animals in her house, the spokeswoman said.

Virginia Beach Animal Control responded to Hokaj-Ross’ home at Spindle Crossing, Virginia Beach on March 18 with a report of a possible case of cat hoarding, the animal control authorities said at the time.

A supervisor said there were “large numbers” of animals in the apartment, some were alive and some were dead.

The smell of cat urine was so strong that police officers were forced to wear masks when entering.

The officials pulled out 24 live cats and found over 100 dead cats in the freezer. Animal control believed that some of the living cats were wild and untamed – possibly wild.

Animal Control said they had been in the house for a similar call years earlier.

According to the authorities at the time, Hokaj-Ross was found guilty in 2015 of having broken into animal control to release cage cats.

LAST STORIES:

With the WFXR News App, which is available on Apple and Android, you can transfer current news, weather reports and sporting events to your smartphone.