According to Marzouki, Islamists are allowed to run the government of Morocco, which disrupts Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates

Former Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki said that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will never forgive Morocco for allowing Islamists to lead the government after the Arab Spring protests.

Marzouki’s statement was shared on Sunday in a video sent to the eleventh edition of the Maghreb Forum in the city of El Jadida, held by the Mada Research Center from Friday through Monday, January 20.

In this video, Marzouki, elected President of Tunisia by the constituent assembly in 2011, emphasized that “the Maghreb countries are threatened by current events in Libya”. He believes that the situation in Libya is a threat to “all Maghreb countries, including Algeria, Tunisia and Morocco”.

“The counterrevolution led by the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt is targeting Algeria, Tunisia and also Morocco,” he said to people who took to the streets and that he accepted that the government is run by Islamists ».

Arab Spring, Saudi Arabia and the UAE

In addition, Marzouki believes that it is “unacceptable and must be avenged” for Riyadh and Abu Dhabi to have Islamists in government. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been trying to prevent Islamists from taking power in Arab countries since the start of the Arab Spring revolutions in 2011, he said.

According to him, they reportedly helped overthrow the late Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, who was part of the Muslim Brotherhood movement, and helped current Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi lead the country.

In addition to Egypt, the two countries support the American-Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar, who is waging a war against the United Nations-backed government of the National Agreement in Libya.

Moroccan-Saudi emirate relations ushered in a new turn in February 2019 after Morocco decided to withdraw its ambassador to Riyadh for consultations after Saudi Arabia released a media report on a Moroccan “invasion of the Sahara” in 1975.

In addition, Morocco had previously announced a “change in its participation” in the Saudi Arabian war in Yemen and maintained neutrality in the Gulf crisis between Qatar on the one hand and Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt on the other.