Conor McGregor is determined to return to the boxing ring and fight for honors, according to his manager.

The Dubliner fought against Floyd Mayweather in 2017 and lost to TKO in the 10th round.

Jorge Masvidal is bookmakers’ favorite to be McGregor’s next opponent in the octagon, while a rematch by Khabib Nurmagomedov and a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz are other potential rags this year.

MMA seems to be the immediate focus, but before demolishing Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 within 40 seconds, McGregor announced that he wasn’t done boxing yet.

Speaking to ESPN, ‘The Notorious’ ambitiously said a world boxing title was on his agenda and said: “I would be open to other boxing matches. You know, Manny. We’re actually about to sign Manny.

“There was also talk of the Manny fight.”

Paulie Malignaggi – whose feud with McGregor dates back to 2017 and grapples before the Mayweather fight – was mentioned as another possible opponent.

McGregor added: “And then the Paulie (Malignaggi) fight. I would like to box Paulie.

“I want to box again. I will box again, I will get a world boxing title.”

While talk of a world title seems more hopeful than realistic, McGregor’s manager Audie Attar insists that this is a serious goal.

“He’s serious about boxing,” McGregor’s longtime manager told MMA Fighting.

Conor McGregor and Audie Attar

(Image: David Becker / Getty Images for Wynn Nightlife)

“He said it. I can tell you that if he says something he’s interested in, it’s likely to happen. “

Attar added: “We are definitely monitoring everything. We not only monitor the engagement and interest of the fans in public, but you can also see who is talking what out there. Because it could be that we have a few different options that we can weigh and decide about.

“At the end of the day I saw Floyd, I saw Manny and now Bob Arum. At some point he said,” It’s not a smart idea for a crossover. “He is also a believer now.”