According to Kendrick Perkins, Russell Westbrook is slowly taking over the Rockets team and making it his

Photo: Sport shown

Russell Westbrook seems to thrive in the Houston Rockets’ new little ball. Russ lost 41 points in a win over the Lakers, in which the new system debuted.

Westbrook’s former basketball player and teammate in Oklahoma is impressed by his performance and says he will take over the missiles and make them his own team.

Russell MF Westbrook !!! You should pay damn respect to the man’s name. Slowly take over this Houston Rockets team and make it his !!! 🤷🏾♂️

– Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 7, 2020

This system will take full advantage of Westbrook’s strengths. Probably the most explosive PG ever was to see vacancies during the quick pause and just see them like a blur. A dream comes true for D’Antoni. With Russ now pic.twitter.com/vHicNWm4ac you now have “4 seconds or less possessions”

– Ball doesn’t stop (@balldontstop) February 7, 2020

This season, Westbrook averages 26.4 points, 8 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. In the last 10 games he scored an average of 33.1 points per game.

Russell Westbrook highlights against the Lakers:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZX38BRkzYdo (/ embed)

Lakers – Rockets game highlights:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4w7jtwzx0ew (/ embed)