According to Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart is the defensive player of the year

April 1, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts after scooping up against Miami Heat in the TD Garden in the first half. Mandatory field: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Smart’s hard work on the pitch was praised by Kemba Walker. With just under 13 seconds in play, Thunder Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a chance to tie the game. Smart did not intend to allow this, however, and the sixth year guard stripped Gilgeous-Alexander and went to Celtic’s teammate Kemba Walker to seal the win. Bottom line: Oklahoma City Thunder 111-112 Boston Celtics. The Celtics have now expanded their winning streak to 7 games and won 10 of their last 11 games.

“That’s what he’s there for, man. He brings a different kind of energy to our ball club. We love him out there. Defensive player of the year, no question. There are not many players like this who play in clutch situations.”