According to health authorities, 195 people were released from the two-week quarantine and no coronavirus was found

ON A total of 195 people were released Tuesday morning from a two-week quarantine at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County.

A picture released by the Riverside County Department of Health showed dozens of people throwing their face masks into the air as if they were graduating. Many of them were relieved to know that they could finally go.

Riverside County Public Health officials gathered on Tuesday morning to discuss her release.

“They don’t need to be retested, they don’t need additional monitoring. They’re not sick, they ran the program that we asked them to do,” said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County Public Health Officer.

These passengers boarded buses from the base on Tuesday morning. They have been detained since January 29 when passengers flew in. They were evacuated from Wuhan China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. Their first stop started in Alaska, where they got their first demonstration.

“These people were tested, sometimes several times, and had thermometers on their foreheads twice a day that filled out all kinds of questionnaires,” said Dr. Emperor.

“They pose no health risk to themselves, their families, their workplaces, schools or their communities. These people pose no health risk for new types of corona viruses,” said Dr. Nancy Knight, Rear Admiral said.

Health officials didn’t just focus on reassuring the public about passengers. They say that several basic workers have been discriminated against because they know what’s going on and where they work. They want to make the message clear: whoever works at the grassroots level is not at risk.

“We heard another employee was denied accommodation because she worked at the base,” said Dr. Knight.

Knight says that all employees were completely separate from those tested and that all agencies involved took the appropriate precautions.