According to Google, Glitch has sent people’s videos to strangers

Google Takeout should offer users an easy way to free their personal information from online services. In this case, however, the bug delivered videos to the wrong people

Google said on Tuesday that a software glitch caused some videos from smartphones with photo apps to be shared with the wrong people.

Google has notified those affected.

“We are very sorry that this has happened,” Google replied to an AFP request.

“We fixed the underlying problem and did an in-depth analysis to prevent it from ever happening again.”

It has been estimated that a small fraction of a percent of those who use a “takeout” tool have broken down, affecting people from November 21st to 25th last year, that the app used to export saved videos from Google Photos used.

“These users may have received an incomplete archive or videos – not photos – that were not made by them,” said Google.

Google Takeout is a tool that makes it easy for users to download copies of their data from cloud-hosted services such as email or photo and video storage.

Takeout should offer people an easy way to free their personal information from online services. In this case, however, the mistake delivered videos to the wrong people.

Google sets the registration deadline for Google+ on April 2nd. Download your photos and content beforehand

© 2020 AFP

Quote:

Google says Glitch sent people’s videos to strangers (2020 February 5)

Retrieved February 5, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-google-glitch-people-videos-strangers.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.