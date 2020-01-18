According to Buttigieg, Oval Office needs war veterans

ANKENY, Iowa – Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said the Oval Office needed a wartime veteran on Saturday, a niche that he only filled in his party’s race for the 2020 nomination.

During an interview about Iowa PBS in a Des Moines suburb, Buttigieg was asked if a president exposed to enemy fire was worth anything.

Buttigieg, a naval intelligence officer in Afghanistan in 2014, reported that he was present during rocket attacks at Bagram Airfield and was later exposed to a potential hazard as an armed driver in Kabul.

“This is very real to me,” he told interviewer David Yepsen. “And I believe that it is valuable for someone in the Oval Office to understand what it is about and to understand on a personal level what it is about when decisions are made that could send people into conflict.”

Buttigieg often spends seven months in Afghanistan, although it has rarely been said that the next president should be a war veteran. The 37-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is the only military veteran in the Democratic area to run for president. He would be the only president to have done military service since George H. W. Bush.

“This perspective is particularly necessary if we have a president who thinks that strength is the same as the banging of the big mouth at the end of the bar,” said Buttigieg.

Buttigieg, who was tasked with reading and interpreting information about the flow of money into terrorist cells, doubted that President Donald Trump had consulted intelligence agencies, Congressmen, or U.S. allies thoroughly before ordering the strike this month, involving the Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was killed in Iraq.

