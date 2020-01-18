Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II According to the NFL Network, the Workplace Diversity Committee of the NFL will examine this year’s hiring cycle for head coaching and look for solutions that address the shortage of black head coaches.

Of the 32 teams in the league, only three are led by black head coaches. There were five positions available as head coaches (Browns, Cowboys, Giants, Panthers and Redskins) and none went to a black candidate.

Two of the five positions (Giants and Panthers) went to coaches with no experience at the NFL coordinator level, which was often mentioned as a requirement for becoming an NFL head coach.

“I think where we are is not where we want to be, not where we need to be,” said Rooney. “We have to take a step back and see what happens to our hiring processes. The first thing we do as part of our Diversity Committee is to review last season’s hiring cycle and make sure we understand what happened and with what we’re talking about. ” The people who were involved on the side of the owner as well as the management and the interviewees. I think we have to look back when the Rooney rule was adopted and put into effect in 2003, there was a time when there was time. In the position of head coach, we noticed an increase in the attitudes of minorities, and I believe in Over time, 10 or 12 minority coaches were hired. Since then, this trend seems to have been reversing, especially in recent years, what’s going on and better understand what’s going on and really decide how we can improve the situation. “

Regardless of whether it is a conscious or unconscious bias, it is a rule or policy not to change behavior and attitudes.

The men who make these decisions, like Rooney **, must “see” the same “intangible values” and have the same “gut feelings” towards candidates who don’t look like them.

The reality is qualified, black candidates like Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Dolphins assistant coach Jim Caldwelland Buccaneer’s offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich are not considered in the same way as less qualified white candidates.

That needs to change.

“We have about a third of the National Football League coaches from minorities. It’s really not a bad pipeline, ”Rooney continued. “So the question is, why don’t more people get interviews from these people? Why aren’t more of these people advancing through the process? As I said, there are a lot of things we have to look at. We have a lot of work to do. “

Why in fact?

*Mike Tomlin is the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers and one of the three black head coaches in the NFL. He is the third longest permanent head coach Bill Belichick and Sean Payton,

**Art Rooney is the son of the late Dan Rooney, former owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chairman of the League’s Diversity Committee, after which the Rooney rule was named.

(Photo: Joe Sargent / Getty Images)

