According to a report, threats to Mac software grew 400% in 2019, more than Microsoft Windows

by Edward C. Baig

Mac computers are less secure than before and more vulnerable to certain types of software threats than their Microsoft Windows counterparts.

This emerges from a recently published report by the cyber security company Malwarebytes about malware. The report contradicts the long-held belief that Macs are more immune to such threats than Windows PCs.

Malwarebytes acknowledged that most Mac threats were not considered malicious or dangerous like traditional malware. Only one incident was found that was directed against Coinbase and other cryptocurrency companies and included nothing other than getting the user to download and open something that they shouldn’t.

“What we saw was a virtual landslide of adware and PUP detections (potentially unwanted programs) that far outstripped Windows growth,” the report said. “While these threats aren’t as dangerous as traditional malware, they become a much bigger and more noticeable nuisance for Mac users who can no longer say that their beloved systems are immune to malware.”

Mac threats increased 400% over the past year compared to 2018, taking into account the fact that the number of Macs running Malwarebytes software has increased accordingly.

However, the authors added that “Mac detections per endpoint” increased from 4.8 in 2018 to a whopping 11.0 in 2019, almost double the statistics for Windows.

For the first time, Mac threats were high on the list of Malwarebytes for threat detection, the report said.

Apple advised the US TODAY of the documentation released late November, in which it outlined its position on “suspicious” software for developers and warned of programs that are deceptive, difficult, or costly to remove, or that compromise a user’s privacy or security.

If developers join the Apple Developer Program and accept the program license agreement, the technology giant agrees to “ensure that their software is safe for their users.”

“You also agree to work with Apple systems to protect users from malware (e.g. viruses, Trojans, backdoors, ransomware, spyware) or malicious, suspicious, or malicious code or components used to distribute Macs to developers- ID protect software outside the Mac App Store, “said Apple.

In any case, Mac owners shouldn’t have a false sense of security.

Apple has always advised Mac customers to update to the latest version of macOS software and only download software from the Mac App Store or other trusted sources.

Two types of Mac threats – NewTab and PCVARK – placed the second and third Malwarebyte lists of the most common detections on all platforms.

Macs may have become more attractive to cybercriminals by increasing their market share, the report said. It continues: “The security systems integrated in macOS have not attacked adware and PUPs to the extent that they have malware and left the door open for the infiltration of these border programs.”

The NewTab threat is adware, for example, which is often hidden on fake map, flight, or package tracking sites. It redirects your browser to a place where the cyber attacker could potentially make money illegally.

iPhones may not be immune to malware.

Malwarebytes said that iOS malware also exists, typically from “nation states”. But there is no way to “look for it”.

Shlayer macOS malware releases advertisements and contains fake flash traps

