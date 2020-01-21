ACC Power Rankings: Week 12

The ACC is still extremely unpredictable. After looking like Duke was clearly the best team at the conference, the Blue Devils lost two straight to Clemson and Louisville. In addition, defending champion Virginia Cavaliers has now lost four out of five after falling home in the State of NC last night. Without further ado, here are the 12 ACC Power Rankings of the week.

The Seminoles won nine games and managed to crack the first five for the first time since 1972. Although the conference isn’t nearly as strong as usual, Leonard recognizes Hamilton’s squad for beating what lies ahead.

Louisville had a good week defeating both Pittsburgh and Duke on the street. The Cardinals are another team that has exploited a weak field. They will try to keep things going when they face Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

The Blue Devils had nine wins in a row when they took the road with Clemson. Not only did they lose it, they turned around a few days later and dropped another one into Louisville. It seems like almost every other year that coach K has won his first title in the regular ACC season since 2006, but he doesn’t get it.

It is extremely difficult to rank these teams according to the first three, but someone has to be in fourth place. The Hokies had a good week, taking a ten-point win over Wake Forest, followed by a narrow defeat against Syracuse. They will take action against the UNC again on Wednesday.

The wolf pack had a solid road win against Virginia last night. You are now driving a three-game winning streak and are only fourth in the conference. State will travel to Atlanta this weekend to take on Georgia Tech.

This could be the same Virginia defense we’ve seen so far, but it’s definitely not the same offense. The Cavaliers shoot as a team in the ACC game under 40% of the field and, as already mentioned, have lost four of the last five. Tony Bennett will try to stop the bleeding on Sunday when the Hoos are on their way to Wake Forest.

This is a statement you probably didn’t think you’d hear next season: Pittsburgh has just completed a North Carolina Tar Heels seasonal sweep. Although these victories don’t mean nearly as much as in any other year, the Panthers were still impressive. Boston College will take place there on Wednesday.

The Fighting Irish missed the chance of a few solid wins after narrowly losing to NC State and Louisville. Even though they responded with a 78:74 win over the Yellow Jackets, they must start closing more of these key games if they want to try to win the tournament.

Clemson defeated Duke at home 79-72. The wolf pack managed to take revenge this weekend, but the tiger fans must be satisfied overall. You’ll take on Wake Forest tonight.

The orange are playing a lot better lately. You are currently in a three-game winning streak, with two wins over the schools in Virginia and one win over Boston College. Syracuse will try to bring this momentum to his Wednesday night trip to Notre Dame.

The Hurricanes have lost four of their last five games. It’s not going to be much easier this week when street games are played against Duke and a Carolina team that Cole Anthony is likely to be back in.

Wake Forest prevailed with a convincing 80-62 win over Boston College after three losses. The demon deacons will take on Clemson tonight.

As miserable as Boston College was, they managed to win three conference victories, including victories against Virginia and Notre Dame. However, the Eagles have lost their last three games by 63 points. Tomorrow they will travel to Pittsburgh for the third time in a row.

The North Carolina Tar Heels died last year in ACC and in January for the first time since 2002 under .500. Although the heels are likely to deserve the bottom spot in this power ranking, I still do not assign them to them. It is easy to forget that the heels defeated a current top 15 team in Oregon with Cole Anthony. Assuming Anthony returns sometime this week, Carolina should be a different looking team.

The Yellow Jackets are currently the only team in the ACC with double-digit losses. They have not won three times in a row this season. That won’t change anytime soon when there are games against Louisville and NC State.