AC Moideen Cabinet Meeting in Kerala

“It has been decided and it will inform the Census Directorate that some questions that will go to the preparations for the NPR will not be done here,” Moideen told media shortly after the cabinet meeting.

After Punjab, Kerala became the second state in the country not to go ahead with any action on preparations for the NPR and with that, the National Registry of Citizens (NRC), will not happen either.

The Vijayan cabinet decided to follow the decision of the meeting of the CPI-M Central Committee, which ended here on Sunday. The meeting, while clarifying that census operations can take place in the state, called on people not to answer questions related to the NPR.

Last month, the National Assembly passed a resolution against the CAA, and on January 13, Kerala became the first state in the country to file a complaint with the Supreme Court asking it to declare the CAA unconstitutional.

