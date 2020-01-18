Abusive drivers near the US Air Force base are concerned about the British police

LONDON – A British chief of police requested an urgent meeting with a U.S. military commander on Saturday after learning about two other traffic incidents in the area in which a teenage motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a car driven by an American diplomatic woman.

Harry Dunn was killed when he was hit by a car that was driven by a woman whose husband was an intelligence officer at RAF Croughton, a military base in Central England used by the US armed forces. The woman is said to have driven on the wrong side of the road in the head-on collision.

Nick Adderley, Northamptonshire chief of police, said his department learned of a video on Saturday that showed how a car on the wrong side of the road near RAF Croughton had a near-accident with another vehicle.

Adderley said he had also heard of an October accident in the same area on Friday that involved another wrong-way driver whose car was driving into a police car. No one was injured in this collision.

“I want to make it absolutely clear that these incidents simply cannot continue,” said the chief of police. “In the case of young Harry, we know only too well how devastating they can be.”

The police have not specified whether the cars were connected to Air Force Base in the other incidents. The British Press Association reported that the car involved in a close call appeared to have a registration number that indicates that it may be a U.S. government vehicle.

Dunn’s death last year was a delicate diplomatic problem for Britain and the United States. The intelligence agent’s wife, Anne Sacoolas, called for diplomatic immunity and left the UK after the crash.

British officials have challenged their protection status and are planning to extradite them to bring deaths from dangerous driving.

Dunn’s parents Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn traveled to Washington and met with US President Donald Trump to force Sacoolas to return to the UK in court.

