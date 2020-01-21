Abused circus animals reach the South African protected area - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

WINBURG, South Africa (AP) – Twelve tigers and five lions were brought to a protected area in South Africa after years of abuse and detention in circuses in Guatemala.

The animals, both young and adult, are among the 200 animals that have been rescued from the circus industry in Guatemala, Peru, Bolivia and Colombia since 2018. The countries have banned the use of animals in circuses.

Enforcement of the law in Guatemala has been a challenge, which is why the government has worked with animal welfare organizations such as Animal Defenders International in London to help.

“These animals have suffered deprivation and abuse for a lifetime,” said ADI President Jan Creamer in a statement. The group operates the South Africa reserve, which already has 26 rescued lions.

The lions and tigers were sedated and taken to South Africa on chartered planes, where they arrived on Tuesday morning. They were then transported to the sanctuary in large trucks.

According to the ADI, the animals were detained for years in a junkyard in Guatemala and physically abused to make them submissive.

All of them had to be vet-treated for inbreeding for health problems, and some had to undergo dental surgery to repair broken teeth. Some had claws and teeth removed. Some have scars from abuse.

Due to the harsh treatment and inclusion, the animals are not released into the wild.

“South Africa obviously has the perfect climate for the lions, and it’s an advanced country because it has good infrastructure, airports, and roads so we can better manage and bring the animals here,” Creamer said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.