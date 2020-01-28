FCT Police Commissioner CP Bala Ciroma has ordered an investigation into the alleged abduction of 17-year-old Gift Abiikor.

He is a student at the Rubochi Federal Government College, Abuja.

DSP Anjuguri Manzah, police public relations officer, said in a statement that Gift had been kidnapped by unknown men on Tuesday morning.

He said: “According to an Ahmed Adamu, who reported the incident to the police, gunmen stormed his house at around 1:00 am and kidnapped Gift Abiikor while he was sleeping in the same bed with his children.

“The unfortunate incident occurred at the residence of Ahmed Adamu, which is outside the premises of the College of the Federal Government in Rubochi.”

Command assured that he was making a concerted effort to rescue the victim and unravel the circumstances of his abduction.

As of Friday, police arrested the head of Ushafa, Alhaji Mohammed Baba, and his secretary, Danlami Busa, for the murder of ASP Eric Isaiah.