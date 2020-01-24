FCT Police Commissioner CP Bala Ciroma condemned the murder of one of the officers in his command.

DSP Anjuguri Manzah, police public relations officer, said Friday evening that the action had been carried out by a crowd.

An unknown person who tried to prevent the police from arresting a Moses Peter, alias Dogo, a wanted suspect for culpable homicide, attacked and killed ASP Eric Isaiah at the palace of the chief of Ushafa in the council of the region of Bwari on January 23, around 9 p.m.

While describing the act as barbaric and unpatriotic, the police commissioner promised that the policeman’s killers should be arrested and brought to justice.

He also warned that the Command would not lightly deal with any act of attack against law enforcement officers.

The statement reads: “This regrettable disregard for law and order occurred on January 21, 2020, when a Dominic Emmanuel ‘reported to me at Bwari Division Headquarters that his brother Moses Emmanuel ( now deceased), who was hired to work as a mason by a Mrs. Priscilla Patrick, was found unconscious after being attacked and seriously injured.

“After being rushed to Bwari General Hospital for medical treatment, the deceased was able to provide vital information about his attackers. Following this, a Moses Emmanuel alias Dogo and a John (surname unknown) were singled out as the perpetrators.

“Unfortunately, the victim’s condition deteriorated and he then abandoned the ghost in the hospital, where he was receiving treatment.

“With this in mind, Divisional Police Officer Bwari detailed an inspector Okpanachi Audu and Sergeant John Mark during an investigation in the village of Ushafa, where the deceased was attacked.

“Detectives sighted and accosted Moses Peter aka Dogo, who resisted the arrest and then invited his friends to a nearby drinker who insisted that the suspect be taken to the head of Ushafa Palace before the police cannot arrest him.

“The two police detectives forced the crowd and went to the main palace, where they met the chief’s secretary, Danlami Busa, who assured them that the chief would soon take care of them.

“However, instead of tackling the problem, the chief’s secretary, Danlami Busa” m “at the instance of the chief, Alhaji Mohammed Baba” m “incited the crowd, which descended heavily on the two detectives.

“As a result, a reinforcement team led by the late ASP Isa Isaiah, patrol and guard officer from Bwari Division, with three other people was deployed and they arrived at the scene in a hilux police vehicle which was used to save the two officers who fled with the suspect, Moses Peter aka Dogo.

“Unfortunately, the crowd brutally attacked and murdered ASP Eric Isaiah in cold blood after inflicting varying degrees of injury on other members of the team, who narrowly managed to escape their lives.

“In view of this, the chief of Ushafa, Alhaji Mohammed Baba ‘m’ and his secretary, Danlami Busa ‘m’ have been arrested and provide the police with useful information concerning the murder of the late Moses Emmanuel, the late ASP Eric Isaiah and injuries to police personnel.