Abuja: 44 property owners under investigation for tax evasion FIRS - ICPC

The Independent Commission on Corruption and Other Related Offenses (ICPC) has threatened to sue 44 owners, including two buildings in Abuja owned by Pinnacle Communications Ltd.

In a letter to Pinnacle Communications management, the ICPC also rejected allegations by the digital telecommunications company that its agents illegally invaded their Abuja office on January 15.

A copy of the CPIC letter, dated January 24, signed by the agency’s director of operations, Mr. Akeem Lawal, was made available to the Nigeria News Agency (NAN) on Sunday.

The company claimed that the two buildings in question housed its operational office on Charles De Gualle Street, Asokoro, Abuja, which was allegedly invaded by ICPC agents.

On January 21, Pinnacle Communications held a press conference alleging that CPIC officers attempted to break into his office in an attempt to arrest its president and chief executive officer.

Speaking through its lawyer, Abayomi Oyelola, the company described the “invasion” as contemptible and contemptuous as a fraud case against it by the ICPC was pending.

But in response, the anti-transplant agency said its agents fell on the buildings while investigating a “totally different” case of tax evasion.

The commission said the buildings were among 44 properties (buildings and parcels of land) listed by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for investigation.

The commission said FIRS requested an investigation after ownership of the property was refused following efforts to compel its owners to pay the corresponding tax.

According to ICPC, Pinnacle Communications was not mentioned as the owner of any property on the list attached to the FIRS letter.

He stated that his agents arrived at the building for the purpose of checking their coordinates and maps, as reported by FIRS and confirmed by the FCT Department of Land Administration.

The commission dismissed Pinnacle’s “biased and misleading” allegation as an attempt to link an honest investigative exercise to “the case nearing completion” against its president and others.

He added that his agents “are not going out to arrest people who are locating investigated property”, contrary to the company’s allegation that they were there to kidnap the president.

“The reference to the briefing to the alleged lamentation of our staff” that they should have sneaked into the premises upon their arrival “is certainly far from the truth in the face of a legion of more than ten mobile police officers armed on your premises.

“The commission deplores the bad faith manifest in your presentation to the media and considers it truly unprofessional that one of your lawyers in a criminal case in court, Abayomi Oyelola, who accosted our agents after the police barred them from entering on the premises, was the same person who spoke to the media on behalf of your company.

“Rather than coming to our office the next day January 16, 2020 as he had promised our officers, he thought the opposite and held a press conference with the sole objective of portraying the commission in a bad light”, said he declared.

CIPH stated that since Pinnacle Communications claimed ownership of the two buildings, it should proceed to resolve the ownership issue with the FCTA and tax evasion with the FIRS.

The anti-transplant agency gave the company three weeks from the date of the letter to act on it, as it was prepared to initiate new legal actions over all of the assets.