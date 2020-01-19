Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah ranked among the safest cities in the world

The United Arab Emirates has three of the safest cities in the world. Abu Dhabi has been declared the safest place on earth based on its low crime rate of 11.33. Sharjah ranks fifth with a crime index of 16.48 while Dubai took seventh place with a crime index of 17.02. These rankings were shared by Numbeo, which is a global database of crowd-sourced statistics. The new survey examined a total of 375 cities.

Dubai

See the list of the ten safest cities and their safety ratings below:

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – 88.67

Doha, Qatar – 88.55375

Taipei, Taiwan – 85.80374

Quebec, Canada – 85.36373

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – 83.52372

Zurich, Switzerland – 83.20371

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 82.98370

Munich, Germany – 82.65369

Eskisehir, Turkey – 82.45368

Bern, Switzerland – 82.18367

In South Asia, Mangalore is the safest city in India, taking 37th place on the list while Islamabad is in 74th position and is the safest city in Pakistan. Meanwhile, the most dangerous city in the world is Caracas in Venezuela, with a crime index of 84.90.

Dubai Skyline

A study by Numbeo last year also ranked Abu Dhabi as the safest city with 89.3 points while Dubai finished sixth with 83.34 points. Several other studies have also ranked the United Arab Emirates and its cities among the safest in the world. Which? Travel recently elected the United Arab Emirates as the second safest country to visit after Iceland. Abu Dhabi and Dubai also rank high in the 2019 Safe Cities Index published by The Economist Intelligence Unit. Abu Dhabi scored 79.5 percent and was 27th while Dubai scored 79.1 percent and took 28th place. Abu Dhabi and Dubai also occupied 11th and 12th places for personal safety.

.