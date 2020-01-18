ABU Chancellor enters VC selection crisis

University Chancellor Ahmadu Bello, Zaria and Obi d’Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe plunged into crisis over the selection of a new vice-chancellor of the institution.

In a letter to the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Universities Commission, the NUC, the Chancellor urged them to take urgent action to break the deadlock.

He explained in a letter to the Executive Secretary of the NUC, Professor Abubakar Rasheed, that the deadlock was already known to all and could seriously disrupt the peaceful functioning of the institution.

The Chancellor noted that, with the interview of the candidates already scheduled for January 21 and 23 and a meeting of the Board of Governors on January 23 for a final decision, it is necessary to act immediately.

The letter reads as follows: “If the Hon. The Minister is convinced that the Board of Directors is not in a position, as an organ, to carry out this important task peacefully and harmoniously in the life of a university, it would be very prudent to create as a matter of urgency an independent agency reporting to the ministry / NUC to complete the selection of new vice-chancellors. “

Likewise, the university leadership has suspended the selection of a new vice-chancellor because of what it described as “tension and risk to the security of the university resulting from allegations of violation of due process guarantees ”.

A letter to the Institution’s Registrar, Mallam Abdullahi Ahmed Kundila, from the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ibrahim Garba, ordered the suspension of the interview process.