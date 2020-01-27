'Absolutely shocking': sports fraternity mourns death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

After the death of American basketball legend Kobe Bryant in a Sunday helicopter crash that also killed his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, his counterparts and members of the sports fraternity expressed condolences.

Here’s how they reacted;

There are no words to express the pain I am going through with this tragedy of losing my neice Gigi and my brother @kobebryant I love you and we will miss you. My condolences go to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1

– SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Jeannine and I are absolutely shocked to learn of the loss of one of my favorite characters and one of the best basketball minds in the history of the game! Our hearts and prayers to Vanessa and her daughters. @kobebryant you were my biggest fan, but I was yours #RIPMAMBA @NBA @espn @SLAMonline pic.twitter.com/Ll0BD6VWgr

– TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) January 26, 2020

Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV

– Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@ kaj33) January 26, 2020

The heart goes to the Bryant family right now. ❤️. RIP @kobebryant

– Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) January 26, 2020

Like everyone else, I am amazed, shocked and saddened to hear the horrible news from Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter who died in a helicopter accident. The thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this extremely sad time! #RIPKobeBryant

– Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 26, 2020

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️

– Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

@kobebryant Left far too early, as it was devastating to hear about his death, he made so many people happy for his long condolences to his family, friends, Laker family. RIP Kobe… #lifeistooshort

– Martina Navratilova (@Martina) January 26, 2020

My heart is broken by this news, you were a true legend and a friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and children. #legend #mamba #goat pic.twitter.com/1VKYdbrVEk

– Tony Parker (@tonyparker) January 26, 2020

Rest in peace Kobe. One of the best sportsmen / athletes that has ever lived. My heart goes out to his family and everyone involved in this terrible accident #ripkobebryant pic.twitter.com/91Mt8qUa1c

– Jenson Button (@JensonButton) January 26, 2020

The moment you realize life is not a damn thing! If you smell something, tell that person! If you miss someone, let them know .. you never know when your time is up!

– Quade Cooper (@QuadeCooper) January 26, 2020

Speechless and shocked !! REST IN THE SKY MAMBA pic.twitter.com/lIAWrpxAVa

– Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) January 26, 2020

Citing numerous media reports, Variety reported that the four were on their way to Gianna’s basketball game in the city of Thousand Oaks when the incident took place.

In a statement, the FAA said that an S-76 helicopter with five people on board had crashed near the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas in “unknown circumstances”.

