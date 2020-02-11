Above & Beyond publish the complete Acoustic Show of The Hollywood Bowl 2016

Four years ago, during their last round of acoustic concerts, Beyond & beyond brought their cult show to the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California for 17,000 fans. With an orchestra and the frequent collaborators Zoë Johnston, Cobi, Justine Suissa and Natalie Holmes at their side, the night was almost two hours full of emotional bliss and beautiful music.

Above & Beyonds Acoustic Project was born in 2013 with the first album, which was accompanied by a short series of shows at the Porchester Hall in London and the Greek Theater in Los Angeles. The project returned in 2016 with sold out “Acoustic II” shows at the Royal Albert Hall, the Sydney Opera House and the Hollywood Bowl.

Acoustic III will appear on the Anjunabeats imprint this summer and will be supported by a tour of some of the UK’s and North America’s most renowned concert venues, including the Royal Albert Hall in London and the Alexandra Palace Theater in New York, Radio City Music Hall, the Kennedy Center in Washington DC as well as the Greek theaters in Los Angeles and Berkeley. The tour culminates on July 1st at the Red Rocks Amphitheater, accompanied by the Colorado Symphony Orchestra.

The advance sales for the “Acoustic III” tour started this morning. Fans can pre-order “Acoustic III” and buy tickets for the tour now at AboveandBeyond.com/acoustic.

See Acoustic II live from the Hollywood Bowl.

