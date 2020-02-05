Above & Beyond announce “Acoustic III” for this summer

It’s been four years since the last acoustic tour of Above & Beyond, but the timing is right. The legendary group has announced that Acoustic III will appear with a new tour this summer!

Acoustic III will completely rearrange some of Above & Beyond’s Common Ground’s biggest hits, including “Northern Soul”, “My Own Hymn” and “Happiness Amplified”, as well as reinterpretations of the club singles “I’ve Only You” and “2019” , Waltz.”

Acoustic III is supported by touring some of the most prestigious concert venues in the UK and North America, including the Royal Albert Hall in London and the Alexandra Palace Theater, Radio City Music Hall in New York, the Kennedy Center in Washington DC and the Greek Theater in Los Angeles and Berkeley. The tour culminates on July 1st at the Red Rocks Amphitheater, accompanied by the Colorado Symphony Orchestra.

In a new music video that was shot at the Alexandra Palace Theater, a historic concert hall in North London, Above & Beyond introduces a new live employee on the stage: Marty Longstaff. Longstaff, lead singer of The Lake Poets and the voice of the title theme for the Netflix documentary “Sunderland Til I Die”, has previously worked on two of Above & Beyond’s dance anthems: “Flying By Candlelight” and “Tightrope”. The longtime Above & Beyond Employees Justine Suissa and Zoë Johnston will be on the Acoustic III live tour. Sam Burger from Opposite The Other completes the vocal cast after releasing the recent Above & Beyond & Seven Lions hit “See The End”.

This year Above & Beyond committed to reducing the environmental impact of their touring activities. The band overrides all travel and for every ticket sold on this tour, a tree is planted through One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization that plants trees around the world to help fight climate change and protect biodiversity.

Acoustic is back!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VmofG_xmWCg [/ embed]

Photo via Rukes.com