Abortion measure seems beyond passage at Kansas House | News

TOPEKA, KS (AP) – A measure to maintain the Republican controlled legislature of Kansas to regulate abortion turned out to have insufficient support on Thursday to pass and vote the state house.

In the first round, the House approved a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution to overturn a decision of the Kansas Supreme Court last year and call access to abortion a “fundamental” right under the Bill of Rights of the state.

The House vote on Thursday was 80-41 and sets another, final vote on Friday to determine whether the amendment will be included in the entire state election throughout the August election, when a simple majority would change the constitution. The senate approved the measure last week.

But supporters need a two-thirds majority in both chambers and 84 out of 125 votes in Parliament in Friday’s vote. Proponents were four votes short Thursday. Four Democrats were absent, but the minority leader of the house, Tom Sawyer, from Wichita, said they would all have voted no.

Republicans have exactly 84 seats in the house, but four of them oppose the Thursday change.

Proponents of abortion rights see the measure as a step towards a ban on abortion. Opponents of abortion claim that they are only trying to reaffirm the old authority of the legislator to regulate abortion.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press.

