Abortion measure removes another major obstacle in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Republican legislators in Florida came closer to enacting legislation to ask for parental consent before a minor could get an abortion, resolving a major hurdle in the legislature on Thursday.

After a one-hour civil but passionate debate, the Senate voted on Party Rules 23-17 to approve the measure, which is now awaiting action at the State House. Government Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has said that he supports the effort in the GOP-led legislature.

Florida, along with 26 other states, would require at least one parent to give written consent to authorize a doctor to terminate a minor’s pregnancy. Doctors who perform abortions without the parental consent of a girl under the age of 18 would receive up to five years in prison for a third-degree crime.

“This is not a pro-choice, pro-life bill,” said Kelli Stargel, a Republican from Central Florida, who sponsored the bill. She told about her own experience as a pregnant teenager in her decision to end her pregnancy.

“The issue is whether or not you will involve an adult in difficult decisions with children,” she said.

Other Republicans are outraged that children must get parental permission to get a tattoo or pierce their ears, but currently do not need permission to get an abortion.

Proponents of abortion rights say the proposal would further undermine protection under Roe v. Wade, the important decision of the US Supreme Court in 1973 that legalized abortion. Since then, opponents of abortion have sought to restrict access, especially at the level of the state where the debate has been intensified in recent years about financing abortion providers and determining when life begins.

“I don’t think the state of Florida should force children to have children,” said Senator Lauren Book, a South Florida democrat who spoke to the bill.

A similar effort went through Parliament last year, but the corresponding Senate bill failed to reach committees for a full Senate debate – which made the approval of the Senate all the more important on Thursday.

Thursday’s clash in the Florida Senate was the last in a long history of disagreement over abortion in Florida and elsewhere.

If the bill for parental consent is transposed into law, it will certainly be challenged in court.

“If I believe we brought something forward that a lawsuit could not resist, we would go back and reconsider. I am convinced that this legislation will advance and be successfully enforced, “Senate President Bill Galvano told reporters after the vote.

“This was a major issue, a major issue that I am happy to see on the way to the Florida House,” he said.

In 1979, the Florida legislature implemented a similar law on parental consent, but was later brought down a decade later by the Florida Supreme Court, which ruled that a woman’s right to privacy also applies to pregnant minors.

Anti-abortion forces returned to the legislature and won support for less restrictive reporting rules. Under current law, girls under the age of 18 must tell a parent or guardian – but do not need their consent – before they get an abortion.

According to the proposal, a pregnant girl can apply to a court for an abortion if a parent does not consent. It would also remove the consent requirement in the case of medical emergencies when there is not enough time to obtain written consent from a parent.

Florida has one of the strongest privacy protections in the country, noted Laura Goodhue, the executive director of the Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates.

“What they are trying to do is challenge Florida’s strong privacy rights with this law,” she said, suggesting that the proposed consent law is being used as a means to undermine that protection at a time when some courts are becoming more ideologically conservative.

