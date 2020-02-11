Aboriginal Australians cannot be deported, says Country’s Top Court in Landmark Case

Australia had tried to deport two men – Papua New Guinea citizen Daniel Love and New Zealand citizen Brendan Thoms – under laws that allow the character of a convicted criminal to be canceled.

Sydney: Aboriginal Australians are exempt from immigration legislation, ruled the country’s Supreme Court on Tuesday, in a historic decision that indigenous people born abroad cannot be deported.

Both men identify as Aboriginal Australians, each has a native parent and they have been living in the country since childhood.

Love, which was used for abuse, and Thoms, who was imprisoned for domestic violence, fought in court to stay in Australia, arguing that they could be “non-civilians,” but not “aliens.”

The High Court ruled in a decision dividing Judges 4-3 that Aboriginal Australians are “not within the reach” of constitutional provisions regarding foreign citizens.

Indigenous people have inhabited the vast continent for more than 60,000 years, while the constitution of the modern nation only came into force in 1901.

Thoms – already recognized as a traditional landowner – was accepted by the court as Aboriginal.

But the jury members could not agree whether Love underwent a three-part test that considered biological origin, self-identification and community recognition.

Lawyer Claire Gibbs, who represented the men, welcomed the decision as “important to Aboriginal Australians”.

“This case is not about citizenship, it’s about who belongs here, who is Australian and who is part of the Australian community,” she told reporters in Canberra.

“The High Court has discovered that Aboriginal Australians are being protected from deportation. They can no longer be removed from the country they know and the country with which they have a very close relationship.”

The case marked the first time that an Australian court has considered whether the government has the power to deport indigenous people.

But it also touched on the controversial question of how Aboriginality is defined in law.

Gibbs said she was “confident” that they would eventually be able to prove the status of Love because he “was accepted by his community as Aboriginal” and had “biological evidence” that he was a descendant of the First Australians.

Lawyers will now claim damages on behalf of both men who, according to Gibbs, had suffered “serious shame” and were “ridiculed” as a result of Aboriginal men being detained in foreign detention.

