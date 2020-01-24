Abia's commissioner speaks out on the alleged arrest of retirees in his office

Dr. Aham Uko, the state commissioner of finance for Abia, reacted to a touring report in which he is accused of ordering the arrest of certain retirees in his office.

Abia state police were reported to have arrested two retirees in Umuahia on Thursday for allegedly staging a protest against the state government’s failure to pay their pension arrears.

The names of the retirees were given as Daniel Amugo and Chukwuemeka Augustus, president and secretary of a group called Abia State Concerned Pensioners.

The group’s vice president, John Kalu, told reporters that the police arrested the two after meeting the finance commissioner, Dr. Aham Uko, in his office.

The commissioner, in a statement to DAILY POST Friday, however denied having held a meeting with retirees in his office.

His statement added, “My attention was drawn to publications in a media section alleging that I met a group of retirees on Thursday, January 23, 2019, in my office, and then I invited security officers to stop them.

“I wish to declare, without fear of contradiction, that I have not met any of the said pensioners and that I have not ordered the arrest of any of them.

“The story as published is false and malicious because I participated in meetings outside my office that day and I only read the alleged meeting with pensioners from the media.

“It is important to note that, in accordance with Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s directive, we have given priority to regular payments to retirees to ensure they receive their wages and other workers in the state every month.

“So there is no reason for me to order the arrest of a law abiding pensioner or any other Abian.”

Meanwhile, state police public relations officer SP Geoffrey Ogbonna said the retirees were arrested for impersonating the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners in Abia.

Ogbonna said the command received a petition accusing them of impersonation.

He said the case was under investigation, adding that the national leadership of the NUP had denied the demonstrators.