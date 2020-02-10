Abia: The personnel union of the University of Michael Opara threatens to strike because of the alleged victimization of the Vice Chancellor

Members of the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), Chapter Umudike of Michael Okpara University, threatened to go on strike after describing maladministration and insensitivity of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Francis Otunta, to the welfare of the institution’s staff.

During a press conference on Monday in Umuahia, capital of the state of Abia, branch chairman Ime Michael Okon, flanked by secretary Obasi Richard, spoke about her problems at the university with victimization and non-payment of member arrears.

He said that the Union launched a permanent strike with a seven-day notice from February 7, 2020, and complained that the university’s staff and students had never been exposed to such abuses and wickedness in the life of the institution

The President of the Union stated: “With great displeasure I speak to the press about what we will call better than insensitive, ill-treatment and hard-heartedness of the management and government council of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike Abia, against the welfare of the state Associate at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike Abia State, particularly to members of the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) MOUAU Abia State Branch.

“Today this university is known for everything inhuman, everything negative, everything abnormal. As I speak to you, our complaints are many and varied: from delayed promotion reviews, the arrears of which are not paid, to victimization of the staff, etc. ”.

Suffice it to say that the National Association of Academic Technologists NAAT made a national agreement with the Nigerian Federal Government (FGN) in 2009 and the government made the payment of 360,000.00 per year (that’s 30,000.00 monthly per month) ) approved with favor. as Occupational Hazard Allowance (OHA) due to the dangerous activities of NAAT members in the laboratories.

“In February 2011, the 3rd Vice Chancellor of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike Abia State, Prof. Ikenna Onyido (fas), implemented this agreement between NAAT and the FGN and paid arrears until 2009 five months before the end of the term of the 4th Vice Chancellor Prof. Hilary Odo Edeoga in November 2015 when the allowance was banished from our salaries without reason or reason. I would like to remind you that other universities borrowed a sheet from Umudike by coming here to take our salary slips. Their billing patterns were implemented with delay, and they continue to enjoy them today, while the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture in the state of Umudike Abia suddenly started to slow down. ”

He continued: “As a law-abiding and peace-loving union on campus, we wrote memos about one case out of many, the restoration of the work hazard allowance. We have forwarded this case to the Alternative Dispute Resolution Center (ARDC). chaired by the Vice Chancellor’s wife on the Barr campus. Ms Bertha Nnenna Otunta, we have supported the intervention of the Governing Council headed by HE Alhaji Mohammed Zayyana, and you may be surprised to find that all of this failed because the university leadership led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Francis Ogbonnaya Otunta was there Allowance sat and we have no choice but to make a decision to contact the Industrial Arbitration Panel, the senior management of which was notified on January 22, 2020, with a three-week notice, so that senior management can restore that allowance and begin paying can leave his residue.

“To salt the injury, this insensitive government, led by controversial math professor, instructed bursary Joseph Kalu Fca to send a political response to this press conference without a time or even commitment.

“As a union, we can only accept this letter and resign from our proposed approach if management tells us when and how this money will be paid between February 7th and the next 7 days, February 14th, 2020. If the union does not follow this path of engagement, it will instruct its members to initiate chains of civil disobedience actions directed against the management of the University of Agriculture at Umudike Abia State, Michael Okpara, regardless of the consequences, if any The members have run out of patience, we hardly believe them, in September 2019 we sent delegates to the Vice Chancellor, and after much deliberation he agreed to do something and so far nothing. “