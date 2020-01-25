Abhishek's tweet lets fans speculate if Aishwarya is pregnant

Aishwarya Rai Bachhan fans speculate if she is pregnant for the second time, and it is because of Abhishek Bachchan’s tweet that he has a surprise announcement in store for fans!

Abhishek recently tweeted: “Hey guys! Have a surprise for all of you. Stay tuned !!”

Internet users have started to speculate on a variety of possibilities, including Aishwarya’s pregnancy.

Commenting on Abhishek’s message, a user wrote: “2nd baby?”

Another commented: “Siblings for your daughter?”

Another user wrote: “Another junior bachchan on the way?”

Not just Aish’s pregnancy, internet users have also posted strange speculations reacting to Abhishek’s tweet.

While one fan guessed he could talk about “Dhoom 5”, another thought the actor was planning to retire from his Bollywood career. Yet another guessed that he was talking about season 2 “Breathe” of Amazon Prime, while another user believed that Abhishek was probably offering a sequel to his first film “Refugee”.

At the top of the table of strange speculation, a user commented: “Are you going to host the next KBC season on @SonyTV instead of your father @SrBachchan? By the way, how is his health now?”

.