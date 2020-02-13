Abhishek Bachchan’s “The Big Bull” will hit theaters on October 23

“The Big Bull” with Abhishek Bachchan is scheduled for release on October 23, the makers said on Thursday.

Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film is about a man who sold dreams to India.

The film is produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit and produced jointly by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma.

Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta and Soham Shah can also be seen in it.

The actor, most recently seen in Anurag Kashyap’s love drama “Manmarziyaan” from 2018, is currently shooting for “Bob Biswas”.

The film is based on a fictional character from Kahaani (2012) – Bob Biswas, a contract killer with a poker face who immediately aroused the imagination of people and is still associated with his brand line “Nomoshkar, Ek Minute”. Abhishek Bachchan, who takes On the mantle of the essay, Bob Biswas will appear in this spin-off film in an unprecedented avatar, for which he has had to undergo a comprehensive physical transformation.

Bob Biswas is produced by Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment together with Sujoy Ghosh’s Bound Script Production. It is expected to be released later this year. The film is directed by debutante Diya Annapurna Ghosh. Her previous short film was selected for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2018.

Before “The Big Bull” Abhishek will also play the main role in Anurag Basu’s anthology “Ludo”. He will also take part in the second season of the Amazon Prime series “Breathe” this year.

Input from PTI and Bollywood Hungama