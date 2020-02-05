Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday special: 7 times when Bachchan Jr. surprised us

Abhishek Bachchan never received his deserved. His praiseworthy performances have been neglected or ignored. These are the performances that have stood out in Junior Bachchan’s career.

1. Refugee (2000):

Under the tutelage and guidance of the powerful JP Dutta, Abhishek immersed himself in the character of the Indian guide who navigates illegal immigrants across the border. Although Kareena Kapoor got all the attention, Abhishek was a discrete volcano of seething anger, like his father in Saat Hindustani. Abhishek says: “I still haven’t forgotten a single moment of my debut movie. I owe my career to J P Dutt Saab.”

2. Bas Itna Sa Khwab Hai (2001) :

Playing a boy from a small town in Uttar Pradesh who is in a wrong company in Mumbai, Abhishek exuded a vulnerability and innocence that were natural to him. This was the first of his several successful collaborations with Rani Mukherjee. Abhishek says: “This was directed by my dear friend Goldie Behl. We were both new and trying to get our bearings. This was my second consecutive intense experience at the beginning of my career. I enjoyed working with Mr. Jackie Shroff, who played my mentor. “

3. Naach (2004):

Naach, one of Ram Gopal Varma’s most underrated films, was an intense romantic drama about the dancer and the muse with an intensely wounded performance by Junior Bachchan. I wish RGV would not have been carried away by his obsession with the protagonist of the film, Anatra Mali! (I wonder what happened to him). Abhishek says: “I really enjoyed working with Ramu in the two Sarkar films. It’s funny, you choose Naach, which nobody remembers today. Yes, that was a very passionate movie with a very unusual choreography. “

4. Yuva (2003):

Many consider this to be Abhishek’s best performance to date. Playing Bihari’s bully for hire, Lallan Singh, Abhishek mastered the body and spoken language of Bihari’s thug. This was another outstanding collaboration with Rani. Abhishek says: “My wife had already worked with Mani Ratnam. But for me, Yuva was the first time. Mani entrusted me with a role that most directors would have thought was too crude to play. I think this is one of my best performances. “

5. Bunty Aur Babli (2004):

Or, Hum Aapke Hain … With! Playing the scammer of the scammer of Rani Mukherje, this was the definitive trap and the only time director Shaad Ali did well, apart from Saathiya. Abhishek says: “I remember that you had reached the sets on my birthday with a cake when we filmed the song Kajra re with my father and my future wife (Aishwarya). Who would know that Kajra would turn out to be a blockbuster, the most successful song of my career and Ash’s! This movie was special because I joined Pa (dad Amitabh Bachchan) and we didn’t play father and son. “

6. Guru (2006):

Based on the life and aspirations of the legendary businessman, Dhuribhai Ambani, Abhishek played the tycoon with a fervor between poverty and wealth. He went through several phases in Dhirbubhai’s life to master the aging process of the real character with admirable precision. Abhishek recalls: “This is another character very close to my heart. I poured my heart and soul into him. It was a responsibility I had to fulfill. “

7. Paa (2009):

Interpreting the father of his own father! Abhishek says that the audacity of the idea led him to push the limits of his abilities. “I realized that my father had the most difficult role in Paa. For me having him playing with my son was an idea that simply did not enter my comfort zone. I give him all the credit for fulfilling the invested role of our director Balki. ”