Bob Biswas: A few weeks ago, when Shah Rukh Khan announced that he would produce Elder Abhishek Bachchan, Bob Biswasa, movie viewers could not keep their excitement. From that day on, everyone was waiting for this movie to be updated.

Good news for all Abhishek Bachchan fans! The actor started filming this movie from today in Calcutta. The film also plays Chitrangdu Singh in the lead role. Today Abhishek Bachchan took his Twitter page to share a photo from Bob Biswas files.

Bob Biswas: Abhishek Bachchan begins in Calcutta next Shah Rukh Khan

In the photo we see a flap with the inscription “Bob Biswas”. Behind the flap we can see what AB looks like from the movie. From what we see, she sports in a blue court and gold speculators with neatly inserted hair. The Manmarziyaan actor tagged the photo “Lights.💡Camera. 🎥 Nomoshkar! “First day. #BobBiswas Here go !! @IChitrangda @ ghosh09 @iamsrk Producer @ @ururhan @sujoy_g @_GauravVerma @RedChilliesEnt #BoundScript. “

A few days ago, the actor Guru on Twitter shared that he has a surprise for all his fans. Now we learned what he was talking about.

Bob Biswas is assisted by Annapurna Ghosh, and along with Red Chillies Entertainment Shah Rukh Khan, this criminal thriller will also be produced by Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma.

Meanwhile, along with Ghosh’s Junior B, it is also part of the Anurag Basu movie called Ludo. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra.

