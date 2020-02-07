The son of actress Bhagyashree, Abhimanyu Dassani, will meet his mother’s former co-star Maine Pyar Kiya, Salman Khan, at the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Mard Ko Dard actor Nahi Hota will join his co-stars of Nikamma, Shilpa Shetty and Shirley Setia.

Bigg Boss 13: Abhimanyu Dassani has THIS special plan for Salman Khan!

Excited to go to the program, Abhimanyu Dassani said: “Salman always wanted me to make a commercial movie. Now that I’m doing “Nikamma”, it’s my way of inviting Salman by going to his show and inviting him to watch our movie. “

A while ago, Abhimanyu and Shirley had recreated some of the iconic moments of Maine Pyar Kiya celebrating 30 years of the film.

While the film marks the debut of YouTube Shirley’s sensation, Abhimanyu Dassani will wear a different avatar for his second movie.

Directed by Sabbir Khan, the film is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films. It will be released on June 5.

