Abe said a new unit will protect Japan from space threats

TOKYO – Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday that Japan will form a space defense unit to protect itself from potential threats as rivals develop missiles and other technologies. The new entity will work closely with its American counterpart, which was recently launched by President Donald Trump.

The Space Domain Mission Unit will launch as part of the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force in April, Abe said in a keynote speech at the start of this year’s parliamentary session.

He said Japan must also defend itself against cyberspace threats and electromagnetic interference against Japanese satellites. There is growing concern that China and Russia are looking for ways to disrupt, disable, or destroy satellites.

“We will drastically strengthen the performance and the system to ensure superiority,” said Abe.

The space unit will be added to an existing Fuchu Air Force base in the western suburbs of Tokyo, where approximately 20 personnel will be employed before it is fully launched in 2022. The role of the space unit is to perform satellite-based navigation and communication for other troops in the field instead of being on the ground.

Abe’s cabinet approved a budget of 50.6 billion yen ($ 460 million) for space-related projects in December until parliament approves.

The unit will work with the U.S. Space Command that Trump founded in August and the Japanese space exploration agency Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. underlined the need to increase cyber security and announced on Monday that a cyber attack had occurred last June that could harm the personal and corporate information of thousands of its applicants, employees and retirees. According to Mitsubishi, there was no breach of sensitive data in the Defense, Space, Transportation, Electricity and other business areas. It promised to improve security measures and surveillance.

Abe has urged the Japanese self-defense force to expand its international role and capability by strengthening cooperation and weapon compatibility with the U.S. as it increasingly works with U.S. troops and shows growing concern about the increasing capabilities of China and North Korea.

On the occasion of the 60th birthday of Japan-USA on Sunday, Abe promised to strengthen Japan’s performance and cooperation with the USA, also in the areas of space and cybersecurity.

He said he was determined to settle Japan’s “unfortunate past” with North Korea, as he hopes to “sum up” his country’s legacy after the war before his term ends next year.

He reiterated his intention to hold talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un without meeting the conditions he had asked for in the past – to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and solve the decades-long problem of North Korean kidnapping of Japanese citizens.

Part of Abe’s plan during his tenure is to achieve his long-standing goal of revising Japan’s US-designed constitution that prohibits the use of force in international dispute resolution. Despite Abe’s push, the chances of a revision dwindle as public interest is lacking and the opposition is focusing on other controversial issues, such as Japan’s recent deployment of naval troops to the Middle East and questionable public records at Abe’s annual cherry blossom viewing parties.

As a sign of a thaw in Japan’s recently tense relations with South Korea, Abe said he plans to work closely with South Korea to deal with a harsh security environment in Northeast Asia.

Abe, however, reiterated his demand that South Korea solve the problem of compensation to former Korean workers during the Japanese colonial rule from 1910-1945. “I hope that (South Korea) will keep its promise between the two countries and build future-oriented bilateral relations,” he said.

___

This story corrects the year the room unit was fully started to 2022, not 2020.

___

Follow Mari Yamaguchi on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/mariyamaguchi

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.