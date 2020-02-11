ABC responds to rumor Peter Weber ends with bachelor producer

Peter Weber reduced his bachelor number to four in last night’s episode of “The Bachelor,” but maybe he won’t be added.

One viewer theory that does the rounds reddit suggests that the reality star actually ends with one of the producers of the show, a woman named Julie LaPlaca. If that is true, moving would certainly ensure one helluva final.

“Well, I hate to get in the way of a good rumor, so I’m not going to confirm or deny that he’s going to be a producer,” Rob Mills, Senior Vice President of ABC Alternative Series, Specials & Late-Night Programming told Entertainment tonight when asked about the theory.

“I don’t know how we would ever surpass that! But it’s crazy,” he added. “What we have seen over the years about the final is that the ‘final’ is really that night when the show goes live. There is a lot of craziness, it is a roller coaster, but I would say that the roller coaster is still has not ended, and it will not end after After the Final Rose. “

As we have seen in the past, a lot has split up between filming the last rose ceremony / proposal and the live reunion special. As recently as Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette,” the show broke and followed her after the proposal when she confronted “winner” Jed Wyatt with allegations that he had a girlfriend he wanted to go back to when they’d finished filming. During the reunion, they confirmed that they were not together.

In 2018 viewers saw “Bachelor” Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposals to Becca Kufrin, but that engagement did not linger. Instead, Arie went back to Lauren Burnham, asked if she would take him back, and then broke it off with Becca … all on camera. Arie then asked Lauren the question in the final and she accepted the proposal.

Why do fans believe that Peter might end up at LaPlaca? His father shared a photo of the family on New Year’s Eve in which she went out to dinner with them all, and she is apparently seen in some of the family’s Instagram stories.

“The Bachelor” is broadcast on ABC on Monday.