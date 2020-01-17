Abby Huntsman addresses Meghan McCain Rumors on Last Day at The View

Abby Huntsman one last rumor passed over “The view” during her last day at the show on Friday.

Before he finally signed, the cohost started the hour by calling up a number of reports about why she is leaving her post CNN Business said her decision was partly due to “a sour relationship” between her and Meghan McCain.

CNN was hardly the only outlet to draw a line between its exit and McCain, and although Abby does not specifically refer to one report in particular, she claimed she has no bad will toward anyone in the show.

CELEBRATION CELEBRATE! We look back on our time with @HuntsmanAbby on @TheView as she leaves the show to participate in her father’s campaign for Governor of Utah – and she says goodbye to two people who are very special to her! https://t.co/LZJEV93IAv pic.twitter.com/Q2rVYbUNQ3

– The View (@TheView) January 17, 2020

“People are going crazy with rumors in this show and this week has been no exception,” she said, after some of her highlights were played in a tribute package. “I just want to be as clear as possible, this is a dream come true, this has been an incredible task, I really love everyone at this table.”

“You see the ups and downs of our entire lives, Meghan is … you have seen what she has experienced in her life … you live with us,” she continued. “It’s not easy for everyone to come here and be so open and honest and talk about the most difficult topics of the day. I have so much respect for everyone at this table and everyone at the show.”

“I want to make it clear as a day, with everything that has been written about this place, I am so grateful for all the new friends I have here, for the friends I had and still have and for the opportunity because this place has changed my life for the better, “she concluded.

According to CNN sources, “Abby was tired of being convicted of alleged insults by Meghan. She finally decided she didn’t need this job and wasn’t worth it.” In a statement, McCain insinuated that CNN’s report was sexist and wrote: “I find it hard to believe that CNN would treat a story about men in this way. Abby has been my friend for years and will always be my friend. I love her and her family very much. “

The 33-year-old revealed earlier this week that she is leaving the daytime show to campaign her father Jon Huntsman Jr. for Governor of Utah.

“You have to come back,” McCain said after Abby’s comments Friday Joy Behar joked that Huntsman could still reverse her decision to go. Guest cohost Ana Navarro She also said she really “admires” Huntsman and her decision to spend time with her family. Whoopi Goldberg, who is almost always out on Friday, was MIA for her last show.

Goldberg said goodbye to her on Thursday:

Whoopi Goldberg toasts Abby Huntsman for her last day on @TheView: “It was an honor and a pleasure to sit next to you, and whatever you do … we’ll see.”

“Cheers on Abby!” Ps https://t.co/dMDVLHJ3cz pic.twitter.com/uqHbP13Em8

– The View (@TheView) January 17, 2020