Abby Elliott shares her hardcore IVF journey to raise awareness

Actress Abby Elliott adds her name to the long list of celebrities who finally open up and talk about their journey with IVF.

The actress sat down with host on Tuesday Kelly Clarkson at the Kelly Clarkson Show to explain why it is important for women to be open and honest about the experiences they are trying to conceive. Something that she and her husband Bill Kennedy have been busy.

“We are currently doing IVF,” she shared with Clarkson. “This Valentine’s Day I get photos of my husband in my butt … but the hormones are very intense. So many people go through this, but we don’t talk enough about it as women. We need to raise more understanding and awareness.” Clarkson also revealed that she has had friends who have had similar struggles with the “hardcore” process, and how important it is to talk about how much science can now achieve with modern medicine.

“It’s actually such a miracle they can do, it’s a miracle in itself … I’m the older sister, but I had a little baby doll,” Elliott revealed about her desire to always be a mother one day to be.

She is not the only celebrity who opens about IVF. Comedian Amy Schumer also recently revealed that she had started IVF hoping to conceive her second child. “I have been working with IVF for a week and feel really dilapidated and emotional,” Schumer wrote on the Instagram at the beginning of January about the process. “If someone has gone through it and if you have advice or don’t mind sharing your experiences with me, please do so. My number is in my bio.”

She also talked to Oprah earlier about why she decided to share her experience with the world, and of course she left the mogul on a fun fact about her poop schedule or lack thereof. “I feel so much better, I can’t even complain, except that I haven’t pooped since Monday,” Schumer told Oprah during her Oprah 2020 Vision Tour performance. “We will save that for the public. We will save for the 15,000 people. A long time. Not much comfort happens here. Tips?”

