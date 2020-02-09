ABBA releases new music this year

Fans of the classic of the 70s could look forward to something in the near future – ABBA plans to release new music in 2020. This will be the first music the band has released for over three decades – the last song they released was “Thank you for the music” in 1983. The Swedish band came together again in 2018 and made a statement that they were working on two new songs. The songs were “I still have faith in you” and “Don’t finish me”. They also announced that a television special about the band was in the works. Despite initial enthusiasm, these creative projects have yet to be realized. In a recent interview Benny Andersson, a founding member of the band, said of the new songs: “You are coming.”
😲 New # ABBA songs in September 2020? 😍 “That’s what we’re aiming for,” says Benny 🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/LmFTBoYVJi
– ABBAtalk (@abbatalk) February 1, 2020
Andersson said that although he can’t be entirely sure, he believes the long-awaited new material will come out sometime this year after the summer. When asked if he could promise an appointment for the release of the new songs, he said: “You shouldn’t promise anything, but if I decided myself it would be September.”
ABBA isn’t on tour yet, but if you can’t wait, there are a number of tribute bands and shows in the US. Tickets for various ABBA tribute bands are listed below.
GET ABBA TRIBUTE CONCERT TICKETS HERE!
February 8th
Salamanca, New York, USA
$ 41
ABBA The concert: A tribute to ABBA
19th of February
Miami Beach, Florida, USA
$ 60
ABBA The concert: A tribute to ABBA
21st of February
North Charleston, SC, USA
$ 60
February 22
Charlotte, NC, USA
$ 43
February 23
Richmond, KY, US
$ 60
5. March
Sarasota, Florida, USA
$ 165
8th of March
Orlando, Florida, USA
$ 84
8th of May
Prescott, AZ, USA
$ 170
May 9
El Cajon, California, USA
$ 100
ABBA The Concert Tickets (21+ event)
May 9
El Cajon, California, USA
$ 100
10th of May
North Las Vegas, NV, USA
$ 40
May 14
Concord, NH, USA
$ 87
ABBA The concert: A tribute to ABBA
May 15th
Morristown, New Jersey, United States
$ 60
May 16
Westbury, NY, USA
$ 53
17th of May
Lancaster, PA, USA
$ 62
August 9th
Vienna, Virginia, USA
$ 85