ABBA releases new music this year

Fans of the classic of the 70s could look forward to something in the near future – ABBA plans to release new music in 2020. This will be the first music the band has released for over three decades – the last song they released was “Thank you for the music” in 1983. The Swedish band came together again in 2018 and made a statement that they were working on two new songs. The songs were “I still have faith in you” and “Don’t finish me”. They also announced that a television special about the band was in the works. Despite initial enthusiasm, these creative projects have yet to be realized. In a recent interview Benny Andersson, a founding member of the band, said of the new songs: “You are coming.”

😲 New # ABBA songs in September 2020? 😍 “That’s what we’re aiming for,” says Benny 🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/LmFTBoYVJi

– ABBAtalk (@abbatalk) February 1, 2020

Andersson said that although he can’t be entirely sure, he believes the long-awaited new material will come out sometime this year after the summer. When asked if he could promise an appointment for the release of the new songs, he said: “You shouldn’t promise anything, but if I decided myself it would be September.”

