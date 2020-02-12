AB6IX made fans enthusiastic when they came back with their digital EP ‘5NALLY’ ‘: News: KpopStarz

The AB6IX group has released teaser images that seemed to imply a surprising comeback. Their agency, Brand New Music, released a teaser image on the official SNS channels of AB6IX on January 30, shocking fans for the immediate comeback.

The number “200213” mentioned with the number “5” as the main subject of the poster, in the background, it has oil painting, which is characterized by its intense color and rough texture, which stirs up the curiosity of fans about what this means.

AB6IX, the group consisting of Lim Youngmin, Jeon Woong, Kim Donghyun, Park Woojin and Lee Daehwi, gave the world tour “6IXENSE” after a year’s debut, which will occur in 18 cities around the world, starting from Berlin on February 21 for the first time.

After the aforementioned image teaser, AB6IX has also released their comeback schedule with plans for the coming weeks. Brand new music has released comeback information for the digital EP ‘5NALLY’, which is scheduled for February 13 at noon.

According to the poster, the group will officially release their concept photos from 3 to 7 February, the cover images on 10 February, the track list of the digital EP on 11 February.

Recently the released images are striking, along with the unique colors of the members of the AB6IX, which have been harmoniously painted on the illustration. Along with the album name “5NALLY” all members’ names are ordered and keywords for the songs in the album are included, including “MOON”, “MORE”, “ROSE”, “BREAK” and “EYE”.

It stated on the schedule that the group will release the video clip of all members associated with the words on the typography poster. During the 6IXENSE in Seoul, the members performed these solo songs on stage for the first time.

The well-prepared performances showed great reactions from the fans while the members performed their songs and produced: “Moon Dance” a dreamy song in R&B style written by members Jeon Woong, “More and More” a soft pop R&B song written by Kim Donghyun, “Rose, Scent, Kiss” a sensual beat by Lee Daehwi, “Color Eye”, a powerful kick-hip hop song written by Park Woo-jin. And “End It Well” with emotional lyrics written by leader Lim Youngmin.

From the first week of February each member has also released his solo concept photos with shocking images and colorful backgrounds. The group took every photo of the set and some are from their World Tour concert.

The group has also released the tracklist of the album, which contains the self-produced songs of each member. Related to what they did during their 6IXENSE concert, the group flourished because they will release this digital album with their own composed songs and their own music videos, as well as their amazing dance steps.

Unlike AB6IX full-length music album last October, we can expect clear colors and personalities from members of each song, and a total of five performance music videos will be released one after the other, so watch out for their Digital EP called “5NALLY” on the 13th of February.

© Copyright 2017 KpopStarz.com. All rights reserved.