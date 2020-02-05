Aashiqui Rahul Roy’s fame reveals that many Bollywood directors warned Mahesh Bhatt not to take him as the leader

Actor Rahul Roy has told memories of his hit debut film “Aashiqui” and how director Mahesh Bhatt was adamant in choosing him as the protagonist of the film.

“When I first met Bhatt sahab, he found that my hairstyle and dress were very rare. When he hired me for this movie, many industry directors warned him against taking me as the protagonist and assured him that with me as the protagonist, it will be a failure. Many of them said that I don’t even look like a hero. I remember that my hair used to be scattered and that it hid my facial expressions. But Bhatt Sahab was adamant about throwing me out, ”said Rahul.

The actor shared many anecdotes from the moment he filmed for the film. “I remember that when we were filming the song ‘Janejigar jaaneman’ in the forest, I had to come running from a distance, look for Anu (Aggarwal). I had no idea how far I could capture the camera lens and ran so far that Bhatt sahab had to stop the shot and yell at me to come back, ”he recalled a funny incident.

Rahul Roy talked about “Aashiqui” when he appeared on “The Kapil Sharma Show”, with the film co-stars Anu Aggarwal and Deepak Tijori. The actors were invited to the popular Kapil Sharma comedy show to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 1990 blockbuster.

