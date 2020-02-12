Aaron Taos falls in love with his ex on a new single

Brooklyn pop savant Aaron Taos has been in a humble but steady environment since 2015.

His first EP GUITS were well received by Consequence of Sound, Pigeons & Plans and Stereogum. Taos’ lead single “Hands” also featured Meryl Streep’s daughter Louisa Gummer and was a humble online hit. Taos has since been featured in several high profile magazines like The Fader and Complex, and since the EP was created entirely by Taos itself, it only further established him as a new voice from New York City.

Over time, his following has only grown. He has collected over a million streams since 2015 and most recently he had a single in the NBA2k20 soundtrack. Now, well into the new year, Taos is not slowing down. His latest single “I just fell in love with my ex”, which is being premiered exclusively on Popdust today, is contagious. It reminds us in a playful way how ridiculous Valentine’s Day can be and how absurd love is. Check out the latest video from Aaron Taos below.

