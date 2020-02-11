AAP’s Sanjeev Jha achieves the largest victory margin of more than 88,000 votes from Burari

Aam Aadmi Parties (AAP) Okhla candidate Amanatullah Khan founded his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival Braham Singh with 71,827 votes. Shaheen Bagh falls under the Okhla constituency.

updated:February 11, 2020, 11:38 PM IST

New Delhi: AAP’s Burari candidate, Sanjeev Jha, tore off his closest rival on Tuesday with more than 88,000 votes, the largest margin of victory in the polls in Delhi, while the Bijwasan candidate, Bhupinder Singh Joon, defeated his BJP opponent with a narrow gap of 753 votes.

Aam Aadmi Parties (AAP) Okhla candidate Amanatullah Khan founded his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival Braham Singh with 71,827 votes. Shaheen Bagh falls under the Okhla constituency.

Vice-Chief Manish Sisodia won the Patparganj seat by a small margin of 3,207 votes. In Matia Mahal and Seemapuri, AAP candidates Shoaib Iqbal and Rajender Pal Gautam beat their opponents by a margin of more than 50,000 votes.

Ajay Mahawar was the only BJP candidate who registered a victory margin of more than 20,000 votes from Ghonda. In Laxmi Nagar, BJP’s Abhay Verma beat AAP’s Nitin Tyagi with a margin of 880 votes.

Jha won the Burari seat by a margin of 88,158 votes and beat Shailender Kumar from the JD (U).

Of the eight successful BJP candidates, Rambir Singh Bidhuri (Badarpur) and Abhay Verma (Laxmi Nagar) had a margin of victory of less than 4,000 votes. Bandana Kumari from AAP won the Shalimar Bagh chair with a margin of 3,440 votes.

